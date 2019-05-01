Home Cities Kochi

TISS’ vocational courses launched in Kerala

All courses have been designed as per the specifications stipulated in the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

Published: 01st May 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of providing skill development for those in the medical and paramedical fields, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is bringing to Kerala various courses such as patient care management (PCM), medical lab technician (MLT), medical imaging technology (MIT) and postgraduate diploma in emergency medical service (PGDEMS).

The courses are being launched at TISS study centre Eram Skills Academy at Angamaly. According to Austin E A, DGM of operations at Eram Skills Academy, the speciality of the three-year courses is the experience certificate the students will get when they pass. “Today, the problem is not of unavailability of jobs. The problem is unemployability. The universities and colleges provide only theoretical knowledge. But this is not what the industry wants. They want people who can dive right into work,” he said.

An important attraction of the courses being provided by TISS is the hands-on job experience. “Right from the first year, the students are enrolled in hospitals. In a week, only one day is spent on theory. Also, the students will get a stipend for the work they will be doing at the hospitals. In effect, the students end up earning rather than paying for their courses,” said Austin. The courses are being sponsored by the SC/ST development commission for the students belonging to the category. 

“These students don’t have to even pay for the courses. Also, placement services are being provided for all by the academy,” he said. The course fee for a regular student for PCM, MLT and MIT comes around I30,000. All courses have been designed as per the specifications stipulated in the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

