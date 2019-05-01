Two held with Nitrazepam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise sleuths arrested two persons with 90 Nitrazepam tablets, a synthetic drug, from Aluva Bank Junction on Tuesday. The arrested are Sivaprasad aka Chamundi, 20, and Manwin aka Rambo, 22, both hailing from Aluva. The accused who were allegedly on a high from drugs put up a stiff resistance and the excise sleuths had to use force to bring them under control.

According to the officers, following a tip-off, the duo, which was actively involved in drug peddling for a while, was under the surveillance of the Aluva Range Excise team. They were picked up while waiting for their clients.

“They used to procure it from Salem in Tamil Nadu at a cheap rate of `100 for a strip of ten tablets. After smuggling it in, they sold it for four times that price among their clients in Aluva and nearby areas. They had a dedicated client network ranging from college students to housewives,” said Excise Inspector T K Gopi.