Home Cities Kochi

Two held with Nitrazepam

 The Excise sleuths arrested two persons with 90 Nitrazepam tablets, a synthetic drug, from Aluva Bank Junction on Tuesday.

Published: 01st May 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise sleuths arrested two persons with 90 Nitrazepam tablets, a synthetic drug, from Aluva Bank Junction on Tuesday. The arrested are Sivaprasad aka Chamundi, 20, and Manwin aka Rambo, 22, both hailing from Aluva. The accused who were allegedly on a high from drugs put up a stiff resistance and the excise sleuths had to use force to bring them under control.

According to the officers, following a tip-off, the duo, which was actively involved in drug peddling for a while, was under the surveillance of the Aluva Range Excise team. They were picked up while waiting for their clients.  

“They used to procure it from Salem in Tamil Nadu at a cheap rate of `100 for a strip of ten tablets. After smuggling it in, they sold it for four times that price among their clients in Aluva and nearby areas. They had a dedicated client network ranging from college students to housewives,” said Excise Inspector T K Gopi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp