Class XII: It’s cent per cent for Ernakulam schools

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students and the teachers are in a celebratory mood over the CBSE Class XII results. At TocH Public School, which secured cent per cent pass, the students thanked their teachers for mentoring and assisting them. One of its student Anvy Susan Sabu has come first in the Commerce group in the district. Out of the 150 students who appeared for the examination, 21 students secured A1, 120 secured distinctions, 29 scored first class and 1 student scored second class.

In the case of Chavara Darsan CMI Public School, Koonammavu, out of the 45 students who appeared for the exam, 38 got distinction, seven got first class and two scored A1 in all the subjects. The Delta Study, Fort Kochi, secured 100 per cent result in AISSCE 2019 exam conducted by CBSE. Of the 99 students who appeared for the Class XII CBSE boards from Gregorian Public School, seven got full A1, 39 scored above 90 per cent and 88 got distinction while 11 earned first class.

Choice School records 100 per cent pass in CBSE Class XII exam results. Out of the 177 students who appeared for the examination from the school in the year 2018-19, 159 secured distinction, 18 students secured first class and 21 students secured A1 in all subjects. As many as 76 students secured above 90 per cent in the examination.

Of the 69 students who appeared for the AISSCE examination from Greets Public School, Kaloor, all passed and 38 secured distinction. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, recorded 100 per cent pass in the AISSCE 2019 examinations. Of the 126 students who appeared for the examinations, 112 secured distinctions, 14 secured first classes. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, recorded 100 per cent pass in the AISSCE 2019 examinations. Of the 44 students who appeared for the examinations, 40 secured distinctions, 4 secured first classes.

All the Bhavans schools showcased 100 per cent results in the Class XII CBSE board exam. At Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, of the 207 students who appeared for the examination, 164 got distinction, 43 got first class and 16 got full A1 in all the subjects. In Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, 128 got distinctions, 20 first classes and 12 students got A1 in all the subjects.

At Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, 155 students appeared for the AISSCE examinations. Of these, 126 got distinctions, 29 got first class and 15 scored A1 in all the subjects. At Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, 111 appeared for the examination, 86 scored distinction, 25 got first class and 13 got full A1. At Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikakkara, 94 students appeared for the examinations, 83 scored distinctions, 10 got first class and 5 scored full A1. In Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvamkulam, 124 students appeared for the examination. As many as 80 got distinction, 43 first classes and 6 scored full A1. Of the 76 students of Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor who appeared for the AISSCE examination 2019, 64 got distinctions, 12 got first class and 5 scored full A1s.

SBOA Public Senior Secondary School secured centum pass in AISSCE 2019. Out of the total 101 students who appeared for the examination, 47 scored distinction, 43 scored first class, 11 scored second class and 4 scored A1 in all the subjects.

Of the 87 students who appeared for AISSCE 2019 from Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, 67 got distinction, 20 got first class and 10 scored A1 in all the subjects. Nalanda Public School secured cent per cent pass with 27 students of the 45 who appeared for the 2019 AISSCE exam securing distinctions.

Assisi VPS, Kakkanad, secured 100 per cent pass. Out of the 141 who wrote the examination, 119 scored distinction and 22 secured first class. The toppers are Joel Jomy in science group, Komal Bagari in Commerce and Reeba Manu in Humanities. Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, also bagged centum results. Of the 156 students who appeared for the AISSCE 2019 from Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, 32 got A1 in all subjects.

Christu Jayanti Public School too scored cent per cent AISSCE results. Of the 206 students who appeared for the exam, 43 got full A1, 196 got distinction and 10 got first class. Amrita Vidyalayam, Edappally, secured centum pass and out of the 51 students who appeared 30 got distinction and 20 got first class. Nava Nirman public school too achieved 100 per cent pass. Of the 51 who appeared, 32 got distinction and 19 secured first class.

Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School too secured 100 per cent pass. Of the 263 students, 32 got full A1, 95 got distinction and 64 got first class. Mar Thoma Public School, Kakkanad, too secured 100 per cent result. Of the 60, 40 got distinction and 60 got first class. Campion School, Edappally, secured centum pass and of the 95 students 51 got distinction and 36 scored first class. At Nalanda Public School of the 45 students who appeared for AISSCE 2019, 27 got distinctions.

Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, also saw 100 per cent result with 70 per cent distinction and 30 per cent first class.

The Science stream topper from the school scored 96.4 per cent, while the Commerce stream topper scored 94.5 per cent. Navy Children School, Kochi, achieved outstanding results with 100 per cent pass percentage. Out of 138 students who qualified, 50 per cent of them have scored 90 per cent and above. The school topper, Adithya Prakash Pai, scored 98.2 per cent in the Commerce stream, whereas Ayushi Ghosh scored 97.8 per cent in the Humanities stream and Pranav Warrier and Kalpana Mahala jointly scored 96.6 per cent in the Science stream.