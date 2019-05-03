Evenings to show off your talents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When a brand new idea struck two college friends, they didn’t give up on it. Instead, their idea gave rise to fun open mic evenings in Kochi. “It was films such as Begin Again that gave me the idea to host an open mic. My friend R Sheshraj was immediately on board with the idea,” says William S John, the mastermind behind the open mic events.

R Sheshraj and William S John

William and Sheshraj, graduates of Chinmaya College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Tripunithura, have been hosting open mic events in Kochi for over a year now. The events are perfect platforms for aspiring performers and artists. “Kochi has a lot of untapped potential with respect to music and stand up. These Mic Drop events provide them with a platform to showcase their talents and overcome stage fright,” says William.

People of all age groups attend the events. “But mostly, school and college-going students turn up regularly for these events,” he says. Sheshraj, who also works as DJ, says the events have been a huge success considering how novel the idea was. “We have quite a good turnout for each event with about 25 to 30 performers and 200 to 350 people in the audience,” he says.

William is the lead vocalist of a hard rock band ‘Cantabile Vibes’ and a metal band ‘Raven In The Sea.’ The duo clearly has not let their academic pursuits come in the way of their passion or in realising their dreams.

While their focus is still on open mic evenings, they also plan to launch featured performances of their best performers. Meanwhile, William and Sheshraj also plan to branch into artist management and event management.