Forest Department, Biodiversity Board flag violations

KOCHI: Much to the relief of the green activists who launched an offensive to protect Santhivanam, a two-acre refuge of greenery at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally panchayat near North Paravur, the Forest Department and the Kerala State Biodiversity Board have chipped in pointing out the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has no right to destroy the sacred grove.

According to sources, Ernakulam Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF - Social Forestry) M A Anaz has pointed out to District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla the KSEB has not obtained the mandatory permission from the Social Forestry Department to chop down the trees in the sacred grove. The Collector has instructed the KSEB to stop the work until further orders.

Meanwhile, Kerala Biodiversity Board chairman S C Joshi told Express he has written to the KSEB Executive Engineer and Chief Engineer that destruction of the sacred grove is in violation of the Biodiversity Act.

“I haven’t seen the court order, but I have pointed out that destroying the sacred grove is in violation of the Biodiversity Act. I have requested the board to change the alignment and find an alternative way to avoid destruction of the grove. I have told them this is a serious issue, said Joshi. Last week, the KSEB started piling works in Santhivanam, which was conserved by owner Ravindranath Menon and his daughter Meena Menon for the past 50 years. Though the board informed the court they will conduct construction work only in 0.60 cents of land, they have flushed the slurry into the grove destroying 32 cents of the green patch apart from chopping down a few trees.

“Even small islands of ecosystems contribute in their own ways to the conservation of biodiversity, local environmental balance and overall ecological stability of any living landscape. Many rare, endangered and threatened species of plants and animals find refuge in these groves. A slight realignment of the power line would help to save the precious grove and will be technically and economically more viable,” said S Santhi, an ecologist and nature educator.

“The KSEB has no permission to cut down the trees, said C M Joy, the expert member of Social Forestry Department, in charge of Kottuvally panchayat. “Any person cutting down trees on government land should obtain permission from the department. The argument that Santhivanam is a private land doesn’t hold water. When construction of a public utility is conducted on private land it becomes public property. The trees were cut down without our permission,” he said.

Biodiversity Board former chairman V S Vijayan said he has submitted an alternative plan to the Collector to protect the sacred grove. Meanwhile, KSEB chairman, N S Pillai claimed the construction was conducted after obtaining relevant permission.