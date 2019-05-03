Grand Hyatt celebrates its first anniversary in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, the luxury waterfront hotel, celebrates its first anniversary. With one of the largest convention centres, impeccable service and excellence in guest experiences to its asset, Grand Hyatt has made a mark among domestic and international guests. The Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, with its 1 lakh square feet indoor and outdoor space, has contributed significantly to the rise of MICE and leisure tourism in South India.

“In a span of a year, we have hosted over 250 events and over 200 weddings and social events. 50 per cent of the events hosted were corporate incentive groups, 20 per cent association events, business conclaves, and exhibitions constitute 15 per cent. Meanwhile, the anniversary celebrations took place on Friday,” said the general manager of Grand Hyatt Shrikant Wakharkar, while talking to the media during the press conference held at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, on Thursday.

He also said the space and experience they provide made many to choose Kerala as their wedding destination. “Kochi has a great possibility of becoming a wedding destination when compared to places in Goa and Rajasthan. Not only the hotel, even transport operators and event management groups are benefitting from the bookings we receive,” said Shrikant.

Grand Hyatt with over 850 hotels globally is taking initiatives to make the days of the guest experienced filled one. “Our guests experience Kerala in its raw form. We have mechanised Chinese fishing nets offering the guests to go for their own catch, leisure travel and snake boat race. During their stay, guests get to experience most of the culture,” said marketing communications manager of Grand Hyatt Shana Susan Ninan.Grand Hyatt will soon open its centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Malayatoor and Thrissur, said Shrikant.