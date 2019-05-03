Home Cities Kochi

Grand Hyatt celebrates its first anniversary in Kochi

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, the luxury waterfront hotel, celebrates its first anniversary.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, the luxury waterfront hotel, celebrates its first anniversary. With one of the largest convention centres, impeccable service and excellence in guest experiences to its asset, Grand Hyatt has made a mark among domestic and international guests. The Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, with its 1 lakh square feet indoor and outdoor space, has contributed significantly to the rise of MICE and leisure tourism in South India.

“In a span of a year, we have hosted over 250 events and over 200 weddings and social events. 50 per cent of the events hosted were corporate incentive groups, 20 per cent association events, business conclaves, and exhibitions constitute 15 per cent. Meanwhile, the anniversary celebrations took place on Friday,” said the general manager of Grand Hyatt Shrikant Wakharkar, while talking to the media during the press conference held at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, on Thursday. 

He also said the space and experience they provide made many to choose Kerala as their wedding destination. “Kochi has a great possibility of becoming a wedding destination when compared to places in Goa and Rajasthan. Not only the hotel, even transport operators and event management groups are benefitting from the bookings we receive,” said Shrikant.

Grand Hyatt with over 850 hotels globally is taking initiatives to make the days of the guest experienced filled one. “Our guests experience Kerala in its raw form. We have mechanised Chinese fishing nets offering the guests to go for their own catch, leisure travel and snake boat race. During their stay, guests get to experience most of the culture,” said marketing communications manager of Grand Hyatt Shana Susan Ninan.Grand Hyatt will soon open its centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Malayatoor and Thrissur, said Shrikant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp