Greens see red over bid to destroy verdant patch

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the world seeks to slow the pace of climate change, by promoting afforestation, it seems Kerala is on a tree-cutting spree, sacrificing the green lungs to extend the urban sprawl. The move to destroy the luscious green stretch in Kakkanad, which housed the old NGO quarters, has irked the denizens, who take a stroll around the area to breathe some fresh air and escape the searing summer heat.

The Public Works Department had handed over the 17-acre property to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) around six months ago for development. Now, the KMRL is planning to develop the area into a theme-based leisure and entertainment zone. The project aims to provide a “world class, unique experience of shopping, dining, sporting, entertainment and wholesome family experience that can attract visitors from across the globe.”

The KMRL had published an advertisement two weeks ago inviting competitive bidding to prepare a concept plan and detailed project feasibility report that can attract international business partners. The last date for submission of online tenders was on April 30, 2019.

Protesting the move to destroy the green spot, residents of Kakkanad and green activists had organised a tree walk along the stretch on April 28. They have formed a collective of environmentalists, botanists and social activists to organise an agitation to protect the greenery.

“The area is noted for its rich diversity of flora and fauna. There are many rare trees and it offers a nesting space for many rare species of birds. We usually take a morning stroll under the trees which gives a refreshing experience. The trees keep the temperature low and you will experience it when you enter the area during day time. The temperature here is usually 3-6 degrees Celsius lower than the temperature in the chart of the city,” said activist C R Neelakantan.

The residents have sought the help of ecologists Anita Sharma, C M Joy and retired Deputy Conservator of Forests Induchoodan to survey the flora and fauna of the area. The stretch extends from NGO Quarters Junction to Kunnumpuram and Ambadimoola. The KMRL has also taken over the road leading to the houses behind the quarters and installed wired fencing. They have also taken over the playground at Ambadimoola.

“We will prepare a report and submit it to the government. We are not against development. But any project should be eco-friendly. We have to conserve it for future generations,” he said.

“The cities have turned concrete jungles, adversely affecting the environment. Concrete surfaces and black-topped roads reflect heat due to which the temperature in cities have increased by 2-3 degrees Celsius. We have to protect the green lungs of the cities and plant more trees to reduce the adverse effects of climate change,” said M G University School of Environmental Sciences Dean C T Aravindakumar.