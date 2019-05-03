He brings Adi Shankara to life

Rajat Sebastian By

KOCHI: When our false perception is corrected, misery ends also. Said Adi Shankara once. Edanad Rajan Nambiar is on a quest to correct the false perception that chakyarkoothu is just a satirical art form, by playing the life of Adi Shankara. His performance will be at Adi Shankara Temple in Kalady on Sunday, following which he will also perform at Piravom and Muvattupuzha on May 7 and 11 respectively. Rajan’s son Yadhu Krishnan will accompnay him on mizhavu.

He has already performed the lives of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. He has also performed Bhasa’s ‘Urubhangam’, Bodhayana’s ‘Bhagvadajjukam’, Madampu Kunjukuttan’s ‘Amritasya Putra’, and Kumaran Ashan’s ‘Karuna’ and ‘Radhamadhavam’.Rajan, who hails from Manjapra, has performed on more than 7,000 stages across the world. He began learning koothu at 10, under the tutelage of mother Thankam Nangiar, who was a nangyarkoothu artist, and father Krishnan Nambiar, a drama artist.

Rajan has won numerous awards including Sutha Vidhushaka Ratnam, Guruvayurappan Medal, Hyderabad Mythri Award, Naatyashri Award, Uthrattadhi Award, Madhavji Award and Shri Badra Award.

Rajan also gives classes in koothu to aspiring artists and gives lectures at different institutions. He has written a book ‘Priyakrishnanu Oru Kathu’ and many devotional songs. He is also a padhakom artist. Apart from this, he is a magician.

Rajan was trained by magician Shaji Chovvara in exchange for the former’s knowledge in mizhavu.

Rajan completed his MPhil and PhD in the Department of Sanskrit Sahitya at Sree Sankara University in Kalady. The artist performs koothu in Malayalam, English and Sanskrit. “Chakyarkoothu is an art form in which one needs to improvise. Each word out of the chakyar’s mouth needs to be said on the spot. For this, he should be aware of the audience and happenings around him,” said Rajan.

What makes him grow as an artist? “An artist should have the willingness to keep researching on the art form. He or she must have the attitude which enables one to learn constantly,” he said.

Rajan currently serves as the director of the Study and Research Centre of Fine Arts in Kalady.