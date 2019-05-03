Home Cities Kochi

Hotel Port Muziris by Tribute Portfolio to be inaugurated today

Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand enters India by starting Hotel Port Muziris at Nedumbassery on Saturday.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand enters India by starting Hotel Port Muziris at Nedumbassery on Saturday. This will be the 16th brand under Marriott to be launched in South Asia. The hotel is developed by Twenty 14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of Lulu Group. This is also the first hotel to be launched by Twenty 14 Holdingd in India which is currently present in Europe and Middle-East Asia. 

Speaking to reporters, Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Twenty 14 Holdings, said five more hotels and a resort project are in the line. “Including Port Muziris, we have three projects to come in Kerala. Two are under development stage in Bengaluru. One project is under development in Hyderabad. Total investment for these projects is around Rs 2,000 crores,” he said.

Substantiating the Port Muziris, Adeeb said it is designed taking clues from the nature and culture of the state. There are 54 artistically designed rooms including two executive suites. The rooms are reminiscent of heritage residence found in Kerala. Lila’s Kitchen will provide the experience of all-local cuisine in the state. Diverse beverages complemented by local snacks and nibbles can be tasted at Kettle.

The hotel also has a swimming pool, pool bar, fitness centre and spa facilities. The hotel also has 3,300 sq ft space for banquet and meetings. The hotel will be launched by M A Yussufali, chairman of LuLu Group, on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp