Hotel Port Muziris by Tribute Portfolio to be inaugurated today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand enters India by starting Hotel Port Muziris at Nedumbassery on Saturday. This will be the 16th brand under Marriott to be launched in South Asia. The hotel is developed by Twenty 14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of Lulu Group. This is also the first hotel to be launched by Twenty 14 Holdingd in India which is currently present in Europe and Middle-East Asia.

Speaking to reporters, Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Twenty 14 Holdings, said five more hotels and a resort project are in the line. “Including Port Muziris, we have three projects to come in Kerala. Two are under development stage in Bengaluru. One project is under development in Hyderabad. Total investment for these projects is around Rs 2,000 crores,” he said.

Substantiating the Port Muziris, Adeeb said it is designed taking clues from the nature and culture of the state. There are 54 artistically designed rooms including two executive suites. The rooms are reminiscent of heritage residence found in Kerala. Lila’s Kitchen will provide the experience of all-local cuisine in the state. Diverse beverages complemented by local snacks and nibbles can be tasted at Kettle.

The hotel also has a swimming pool, pool bar, fitness centre and spa facilities. The hotel also has 3,300 sq ft space for banquet and meetings. The hotel will be launched by M A Yussufali, chairman of LuLu Group, on Saturday.