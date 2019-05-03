Home Cities Kochi

Man held for carrying out thefts in AC coaches

According to RPF officers, Nasar, dressed in all whites, used to buy a general ticket which he then converted into one for AC compartment.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Railway Police on Thursday arrested Nasar alias Pambu Nasar, 45, for carrying out a series of burglaries in the AC compartments of trains. Nasar carried out the burglaries by posing as a well-heeled person.

“He would approach the TTEs who, unaware of the antecedents of the person, used to issue the relevant ticket,” said the cops. Once he gains entry into the compartments, he robs the unsuspecting passengers blind.

According to the RPF, on March 24 he had stolen a bag belonging to one Ayyappan, who was travelling on board the Thiruvananthapuram Express. “The bag contained a laptop and an iphone. On April 27, he stole bags from Blessy, an officer at the Secretariat and Renjit Kumar, DGM of Nabard. The passengers were travelling in Chennai-Egmore and Maveli Express, respectively. After stealing the bags, Nasar used to jump on to the tracks and escape,” said the cops.    According to the cops, many cases, including money fraud, have been registered against Nasar in many polices station in West Kochi. The Railway Police are carrying out further investigations.

Ernakulam Railway Police

