Pre-monsoon cleaning drive begins

Beneath the arteries of the city, the roads, lies the veins, the drain network.

KOCHI: Beneath the arteries of the city, the roads, lies the veins, the drain network. However, with network coverage of over 41 per cent relative to the roads, the city lacks a drainage and canal master plan which explains the inadequate functioning supplemented by unwarranted garbage disposal. This limits the capacity and clogs up drains, leading to overflow during the rains. To avoid the unpleasant scenario, the City Corporation has begun its pre-monsoon cleaning and sanitation drive in the city.

The drive, which commenced on Tuesday, had begun after the indefinite strike by the Kochi Corporation Contractors Association (ACCA) was called off. "The work is ideally supposed to get over before the monsoon showers.

We presume to execute the drive completely by May 15," said M R Binu, president, KCCA."Water is drained to the Vembanad backwaters and the sea. The first phase includes clearing small drains and canals to which the drains open. This prevents waterlogging. Places where the work is interrupted due to Metro work will be taken care of by KMRL itself.

Work has begun at Palarivattom and Edapally," he said. The scarcity of sewage treatment facilities have led to garbage being directly disposed of in canals and waterbodies, breeding diseases along with congesting the drain network.  "Pre-monsoon cleaning was initially in a standstill due to the strike but it has been resolved. Mass fogging and repellent sprays will be activated to control mosquitoes.

The contract is currently awarded Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for small and big drainage respectively in each ward. De-silting the small drains have already begun, the larger ones will begin soon after. Contract for big drains were delayed because of the elections," said Prathibha Ansari, chairperson, health standing committee of Kochi Corporation. 

"This year, monsoon-related medical camps and disease-awareness programmes for micro-level monitoring will be organised by the health authorities," she said. The State Cabinet on Thursday had approved a statewide intensive cleaning programme under the Arogya Jagratha scheme to be held on May 11 and 12.  Activities under the scheme will be convened by the Ministers in respective districts. 
The corporation had sought the services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the cleaning drive last year. 

