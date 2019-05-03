Quenching the thirst of Kochiites at water points

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the start of the harsh summer this year, a group of people have been quenching the thirst of pedestrians and other alike. Taking into account the rising temperature and the incidents of people fainting due to dehydration, Jan Kalyan Society decided to set up water points in the city.

According to N K Mittal, patron member of Jan Kalyan Society, it was decided to place the water dispensers in front of the shops owned by members of the society. “We began the initiative 15 days ago and will continue to do so till the rains arrive,” he said.

The society has set up the water points at M G Road, T D Road, Market Road, Palarivattom, Station Road, Azad Road, Kathrikadavu, Panampilly Nagar, Ravipuram, Link Road and Market Road.“The programme is being carried out under the guidance of our member Deepak Venjani,” said Mittal.