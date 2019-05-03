Roadside payasam for the hungry soul

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was sometime close to midnight. The second show at Padma Theatre on M G Road had just got over. Within minutes, the crowd files out. While some disperse into the night, many of them silently walk to the quaint roadside eatery right by the theatre. "One glass of palada, chetta," asks a man in his late 20s. This is not just any regular roadside eatery you see in Kochi.

Ismail P K's thattukada, which opens at 6 pm and stays open till the end of the second show at the theatre, is known for his piping hot payasams he sells at very low rates. Within minutes, the glass of payasam is ready. In no time, the young man lays his claim over it. "One glass of payasam is so filling that I don't need to have anything else for dinner. And it is so affordable," says Shoaib, who works in a private firm in the city.

Ismail has been selling payasams and juices at his Kochi Corporation-approved eatery for 14 years now. The thattukada sells five types of payasams including semia, dal, palada, rice and wheat for Rs 30 per 200 ml. This is one of the very few eateries in the cities to charge such low rates. "My mother Mariam, wife Nusaiba and I make the payasams during the day. We make two payasams every day," says Ismail.

When Ismail opened the shop years ago, his payasams were charged at Rs 7 per 200 ml. "With the rise in the prices of ingredients, we had no choice but to gradually increase the rates of the products. I believe in the concept of serving the best quality payasams and juices for a good amount rather than making a profit out of it," says Ismail.

Ismail also sells payasams in bulk quantity. One litre of payasam costs Rs 150. The roadside eatery also sells fresh fruit juices for Rs 25 per glass. "Mango, musk melon, guava, chikku, grapes, dates and mixed fruit juices are on the menu," says Ismail.