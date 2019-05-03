Three from district in first 10 state toppers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Albeit having to face issues like a tough Physics paper, the students who appeared for the 2019 AISSCE examination showcased a stellar performance with nearly all the CBSE schools in the district scoring centum pass percentage. The district has another reason to cheer. Three students from three different schools made it into the list of first 10 state toppers. Susan Maria Mathew of Viswajyothi Public School at Angamaly stands fifth in the state, while Anvy Susan Sabu of TocH and Darsana R of Bhavan’s Adarsh Vidyalaya stood at ninth and 10th positions.

According to many schools in the district, the marks they were expecting their students to score in Physics were not as per their expectations. “This has slightly affected the results. Many of our students would have easily scored 99 and above in Physics had it not been for the tough paper. The questions were something that had not been seen in the past five years and was very new,” said Sreekumar Kartha, dean and principal, Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor. The same opinion was echoed by other schools too. However, joy was writ large on the faces of the students who arrived at their schools after going through their results.

According to Susan, being stress-free was the key to her being able to score 495 out of 500. “Neither the school nor my parents ever pressured me to study. The atmosphere at the school was a very relaxed one and since there were only 10 students, we got all the attention,” said Susan who is preparing for CLAT.

“My wish is to get into a law school. But if I am unable to crack the CLAT at first attempt, I will not try again and will take up political science as my main for degree,” she said.