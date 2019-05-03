Home Cities Kochi

Three from district in first 10 state toppers

The district has another reason to cheer. Three students from three different schools made it into the list of first 10 state toppers.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Albeit having to face issues like a tough Physics paper, the students who appeared for the 2019 AISSCE examination showcased a stellar performance with nearly all the CBSE schools in the district scoring centum pass percentage. The district has another reason to cheer. Three students from three different schools made it into the list of first 10 state toppers. Susan Maria Mathew of Viswajyothi Public School at Angamaly stands fifth in the state, while Anvy Susan Sabu of TocH and Darsana R of Bhavan’s Adarsh Vidyalaya stood at ninth and 10th positions.

According to many schools in the district, the marks they were expecting their students to score in Physics were not as per their expectations. “This has slightly affected the results. Many of our students would have easily scored 99 and above in Physics had it not been for the tough paper. The questions were something that had not been seen in the past five years and was very new,” said Sreekumar Kartha, dean and principal, Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor. The same opinion was echoed by other schools too. However, joy was writ large on the faces of the students who arrived at their schools after going through their results.

According to Susan, being stress-free was the key to her being able to score 495 out of 500. “Neither the school nor my parents ever pressured me to study. The atmosphere at the school was a very relaxed one and since there were only 10 students, we got all the attention,” said Susan who is preparing for CLAT. 
“My wish is to get into a law school. But if I am unable to crack the CLAT at first attempt, I will not try again and will take up political science as my main for degree,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AISSCE examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp