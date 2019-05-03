Traffic mayhem at Palarivattom signal

Home Cities Kochi

Total traffic mayhem welcomed Kochiites on Thursday morning following the traffic diversion plans implemented as part of the repair work of Palarivattom flyover.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Total traffic mayhem welcomed Kochiites on Thursday morning following the traffic diversion plans implemented as part of the repair work of Palarivattom flyover. With the flyover closed down, the vehicles coming from Kakkanad side were asked to take the free left from the signal and travel through the NH to take the U-turn near Medical Centre. Meanwhile, the vehicles coming from the city and going towards Kakkanad were instructed to take the free left from the signal and travel through the NH to take the U-Turn near Oberon Mall to reach Kakkanad. 

The diverted vehicles along with the vehicular flow through the NH seriously affected the momentum of entire vehicles resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Not only city residents, but those vehicles coming from Alappuzha side, which had to battle all the heavy traffic congestion at two busy junctions - Kundannoor and Vyttila where the flyover constructions are going on - again came to a halt at the NH near the Palarivattom flyover. Vehicles were seen queuing up for about one kilometre along the NH stretch on both the sides of the flyover.  Most of the commuters raised their voice against blocking traffic at the signal junction, towards Kakkanad and back to the city.

Most of the passengers from Kakkanad side said the autorickshaw and cab drivers are already showing reluctance to accept trips towards the city and Edappally because of the traffic diversions. “The situation is worse or similar to that of Kundannoor and Vyttila. It was uncontrollable on Thursday evening. So peak hour journeys along the stretch are going to be horrible in the coming days,” said Remya Krishna, a resident of Thrikkakkara who is working in the city. Palarivattom flyover, after identifying technical flaws in construction, will remain closed for one month. The officers concerned said they are hopeful of completing the work by May 30 so as the flyover will be ready at the time of re-opening of the schools. “There are many educational institutions in and around Kakkanad. If the bridge repair work is not completed by the end of this month, the signal junction will witness serious traffic chaos,” said Anumon, a resident of  Alinchuvadu.

