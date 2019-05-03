Home Cities Kochi

Two drown as picnic goes horribly wrong

 A vacation picnic turned horribly wrong when two teenagers drowned while attempting to take a bath in the Edamalayar river on Thursday evening.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A vacation picnic turned horribly wrong when two teenagers drowned while attempting to take a bath in the Edamalayar river on Thursday evening. The duo was part of a nine-member group who were on an excursion after their Class XII board exams. The deceased are Ashik Azeez, 18, of Panangad and Aman Muhammed, 18, of Pallikkara. Sources said three youngsters jumped into the waters, but only Muhammed Malik of Vendala managed to swim ashore. 

The group was visiting Edamalayar and Bhoothathankettu. They were taking a bath at Palavanpadi of Edamalayar river when the accident happened. Though locals rushed to the scene, hearing cries, they could not rescue the duo. Late in the day, Fire Force officers recovered the bodies. Local residents said the location is an accident prone zone as water from the generator of the Edamalyar hydel electricity project rushes down the stream. 

