72-year-old thief involved in 400 cases in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dreaded thief involved in more than 400 thefts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry was nabbed by the Kochi police’s patrolling team early on Friday. The arrested is 72-year-old Gopi, alias Lawrance David, who was known as Mariyar Pootham in criminal circles.

Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner P S Suresh said the accused was a resident of Chennai.

He had bought a modern bike after carrying out thefts in Tamil Nadu and reached Kerala in November 2018. Gopi came to Kochi two months ago and was staying at a lodge near the Ernakulam South railway station.

“Recently, we had launched a probe into a theft incident at a business firm on South Janatha Road under the Palarivattom police limit, from where the accused looted `1.10 lakh. Based on the video footage, we shared the images of the accused with police stations in other parts of the state. From this, the identity of the accused was revealed.

There was information that Gopi was seen in several places in the city. So, the patrolling activities had been enhanced recently. On Friday while on a theft bid, he tried to evade the police patrolling team. However, his bike was chased by the police team and he was taken into custody,” he said.

After reaching Kochi, the accused was involved in seven theft incidents registered at Ernakulam North, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam Central and Palarivattom police stations.

“He was carrying out thefts for the past 40 years. He mostly targeted houses and shops. He has faced jail term for over 20 years after being convicted in 33 cases in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Gopi had been booked under the Goonda Act on five occasions in Tamil Nadu,” an officier said.

He was released from Puducherry jail in November 2018, after which he came to Kerala. Apart from Kochi, he was involved in thefts in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts as well.

“Using the money and gold received from the thefts, the accused lived a luxurious life. He bought a new bike to move fast from one place to another after the theft,” a police officer said.

The police have recovered tools, including screwdrivers, sharp iron roads and an electric torch, used for breaking into houses.

Apart from this, 25 sovereigns of gold and foreign currencies were recovered from him. He will be produced before the Magistrate Court on Saturday. The police will seek his custody for further investigation.