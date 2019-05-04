Home Cities Kochi

Chargesheet filed against I-T officer

 The CBI has filed a chargesheet before the CBI Court in Kochi against an Income Tax officer who allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet before the CBI Court in Kochi against an Income Tax officer who allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.  The chargesheet was filed against K Vishwanatha Panicker, 58, a native of Maradu here.

The case against Panicker was registered in 2016 after CBI received information about assets amassed by him since 2004. After registering the case, CBI checked records of his income and assets from January 1, 2004, to September 27, 2016. 

CBI officers said the assets owned by Panicker were 309.14 per cent more than the income he earned in the period. The chargesheet filed before the court claims the Panicker’s total income during the period was `1,11,92,021 while the expenditure was around `2,07,96,189. 

