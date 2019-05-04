Home Cities Kochi

Cochin University of Science and Technology assistant professor selected for NASA Mars programme

According to a missive from NASA, a proposal that he worked on with Dhananjay Ravat of Kentucky University, has been selected from over 103 drafts.

Published: 04th May 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: In what can be termed a rare distinction, Dr Ratheesh Kumar R T, assistant professor in the Department of Marine Geology and Geophysics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), has been selected for NASA’s Mars Data Analysis Programme (MDAP). According to a missive from NASA, a proposal that he worked on with Dhananjay Ravat of Kentucky University, has been selected from over 103 drafts.

“As per the NASA missive, ours was one amongst 21 proposals selected for funding in response to ROSES 2017. The MDAP review panel has assigned an adjectival rating of very good for the merit score of our proposal,” said Ratheesh. The research proposal was titled ‘The nature of Mars’ crust from low-altitude MAVEN and MGS MAG/ER data and elastic thickness variation from high-resolution gravity and topography models across Northern lowlands and other crustal and magnetic dichotomy boundaries’. 
Dr Ratheesh said, “Even though the crust structure of Mars is different from that of Earth, I believe by studying the tectonic plates of the red planet, we will be able to predict the geological processes taking place on Earth and also the planet’s future.” 

According to Dr Ratheesh, there are two schools of thought. “One section believes there wasn’t and isn’t any tectonic plates in Mars. But I like to believe that there is and has been. The extreme structures in Mars might be an indication of this. The planet has the highest volcano reported in the solar system,” he said. Also, the presence of highlands in the southern hemisphere and lowlands in the northern hemisphere with dichotomy boundary indicates the existence of tectonic plates in the past, he added.

“ By focussing on how these plates fused together with the help of high-resolution imaging, magnetic data and spectral data, we can analyse the Earth’s future,” he said. The project will begin in June this year. “It is a three-year project. However, since I am working with Cusat, I applied for a two-year sabbatical and have been granted the same,” Ratheesh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin University of Science and Technology assistant professor NASA Mars programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp