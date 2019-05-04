E-vehicle manufacturing park likely to take off soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed mega Integrated Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Park - the state’s latest green field project - is likely to take off soon, with a couple of big consulting firms responding to the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL), the state-run enterprise which is the nodal agency for executing it. Next up, these firms will submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same.

“The EoI evinced a tremendous response. And several firms made submissions. We will soon shortlist the agency for drawing up the DPR,” said a senior KEL officer.

Proposed to come up at Mattannur in Kannur, the park is being envisaged as a hub for manufacturing all kinds of electric mobility solutions, including e-scooters/motorcycles, e-rickshaws, electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles and boats, under a Public-Private-Participation(PPP) business model. Setting up of ancillary units’ cluster for the park’s swift operation too are in the pipeline.

As per the EoI, the project consultancy firm should also study the market for each category of mobility solutions and establish potential for each vehicle segment in the immediate future. The firm is required to identify suitable technology providers and potential investors for the project, which will also focus on establishing ancillary facilities to manufacture various components like electric motors for vehicles, motor drive units, control gears and battery management system among others.