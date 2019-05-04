Home Cities Kochi

Political parties support agitation

 V Muraleedharan said the BJP advocates sustainable development for which protection of the natural resources is crucial. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the agitation launched by green activists to protect Santhivanam, a two-acre sacred grove at Vazhikkulangara in Kottuvally Panchayat near North Paravur, political parties have come forward extending support to the protest. On Friday, CPI national executive member and MP Binoy Viswam, and BJP national executive member and MP V Muraleedharan visited Santhivanam and called on Meena Menon, the owner of the property, who has been fighting to save the sacred grove.

Binoy Viswam said he has written to the Chief Minister urging him to appoint a committee to study the ecological importance of the sacred grove. “We have to stand with the mother and daughter who have been fighting to save the ecologically sensitive land from destruction. The worth of these two acres of grove is inestimable as it has been preserved for centuries. Now, it is on us to preserve it for future generations. The CPI will stand with the people in the struggle,” he said.  V Muraleedharan said the BJP advocates sustainable development for which protection of the natural resources is crucial. 

