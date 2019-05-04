Home Cities Kochi

Shop owners in Kochi turn 'brand’ ambassadors to counter ban

Many vendors are resorting to using labels with shop names on items to overcome the ban on selling carry bags with brand names.

Published: 04th May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Necessity is the indeed the mother of invention, the shop owners in Kochi seem to know that quite well. With the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) imposing a ban against charging money for carry bags with merchant logo and brand name, the shop owners here have found an innovative way to overcome it.

Instead of printing it on the carry bags, shops and supermarkets in the city are printing their name with barcodes on the cover of the items kept for sale. And, plain carry bags continue to be sold for money. 
This gimmick to brand their name and logo is turning very popular among shop owners. "As there is a restriction against using the name and logo, we have no other way but use the available options to market ourselves. Instead of pasting a small price tag, we have decided to paste a bigger label with the name of our shop," said the owner of a leading supermarket in Kaloor.

The ruling
It was the Ministry of Environment and Forests that issued a special notification on management and handling the plastic waste in 2011. Among them, a clause states 'No plastic carry bags shall be made available free of cost by retailers to consumers.' This was aimed at reducing the consumption of plastics. This ruling prompted many shopkeepers to start the trend of stocking expensive paper and cloth bags and selling them for a fee.

 "We are now charging Rs 5 for a small bag, Rs 7 for a medium bag and Rs 10 for a large one. These bags are not just another product but to discourage the practice of using plastic bags," said a worker of a supermarket at Manappattiparambu in  Kochi.  

Bad news for consumers 
But, consumers are not happy about the move. They accuse the shop owners of pressing the customers to buy the bags. "Every shop in Kochi follow the trend. The general public has no clue about this ban and the owners are exploiting the situation. Though we are against the use of plastic, how can we carry bags always as shopping most times occur on a whim," asks Ranjini, a homemaker.

Surprisingly, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Ernakulam, hasn't made an effort to publicise the order. "Other than issuing the order, we haven't done much to publicise the order. We have been receiving several complaints on the matter for the past few months," said an official.

Ruling on stay
On the other hand, the ruling made by CDRC which directed three leading retail stores in Kochi to stop using their brand name in carry bags on the petition filed by RTI activist  D B Binu has been stayed by State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. "I have filed the petition to put an end to the unfair practice which transforms the customers as their brand ambassadors. I have filed an appeal and it will take up on May 26," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
carry bags shop owners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp