The strongman of police

Anju George and Sangamitra By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For this Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) inspector, weight/powerlifting has been a passion right from his school days and he has been balancing his career and passion well to make it to international competitions. Bagging four gold medals at the Asian Power Championship held recently in Hong Kong has given officer R Sarath Kumar the confidence to achieve great heights.

Once a teenager aspiring to be a weight lifter, he started his training at Alappuzha Swami Gym where he was inspired by weight lifting champions who used to pump iron. His sports career began in 1989.

"It all began as a normal physical fitness programme", says Sarath, a record holder at Kerala Police Powerlifting and Weight lifting Championship. He has been winning for the past 15 years.

His journey towards success began in 1992 when he became the Kerala University Champion for three consecutive years. From 1993 to 1999, he bagged several titles including Junior National Champion (1996, 1997) and South India Champion and record holder (1995,96,97,98,99).His life as a police officer began in 1996. Apart from winning the Kerala Police Powerlifting and Weight Lifting Championship, he was also awarded the title 'The Strongman of Kerala Police'.

Sarath Kumar says that his family backed him in all his endeavours. " I am thankful to my senior colleagues for their support. The department stood with me and in fact, it's the State Police Chief Loknath Behera who gave me the special permission to participate in Asian Championship in Hong Kong," he said.

Sarath, who won Open National Championship in 2001 and 2002, had also suffered injuries when he had to deal with severe knee pain for eight years. However, he beat all odds.In January 2018 he set four records in National Championship held at Coimbatore and was selected to the Indian team to take part in the Asian Championship. In May 2019, he won the gold medal in All India Federation club held in Pondicherry and it marked his entry into Asian Powerlifting Championship.

"Now my focus is on National Championship to be held at Vellore from May 27 to 31. It will be my gateway to Commonwealth Weight Lifting Championship which will be held in Canada," he said adding that "Dedication and systematic practice is the key to success.