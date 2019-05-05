Kochi man ends life after setting wife, son and mother-in-law on fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year old man ended his life after killing his wife, one-and-a-half-year-old son and mother-in-law at their rented house in Kalamassery in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Saji, Thoppu Veli, a native of Cherthala, wife Bindu, 29, a Pattimattam native, their one-and-a-half-year-old son Sreehari and Bindu's mother, Anandavally, 55. Saji hanged himself after setting ablaze Bindu, Sreehari and the toddler, said, police officers.

According to the police, the reason behind the incident, which took place at around 2 am, is yet to be established. "Saji had poured kerosene and petrol over Bindu and son, who were sleeping. Anandavally, who came to the room hearing the screaming of Bindu, was also set ablaze by Saji. Then Saji hanged himself inside the bathroom. The neighbours reached the spot on hearing the cries of Anandavally, Bindu and the child. Anandavally, who ran out of the house sustained severe burn injuries. She was later admitted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital but succumbed to the injuries by noon", said a police officer.

Saji was employed in a hotel near their residence. The local residents alerted the police. Later a search conducted by the police found the body of Saji inside the bathroom. The family was staying in Kalamassery since March. Police officers suspect Saji was in an inebriated state.