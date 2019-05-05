Home Cities Kochi

Monster house: A grim, feary tale

If news reports are to be believed, children are no longer safe in many homes across the state. Three kids lost their lives because of domestic abuse in just over a month. 

Published: 05th May 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: A look into the media reports from the past couple of weeks unfolds a sordid story of shame. Three kids lost their lives following domestic abuse in the state, in just over a month’s time and the spate of this kind of incidents has become a blot on the face of Kerala which enjoys a top position in social development indices and child empowerment initiatives.

The latest in this series was in Alappuzha where a one-and-a-half-year-old was killed by her mother. In the last week of March, a seven-year-old boy lost his life after being tortured by his mother’s partner in Thodupuzha, and earlier this month, a 3-year-old boy died in Aluva after being allegedly tortured by his parents who are migrant labourers.

As per the figures available with Childline authorities, the Ernakulam centre itself reports more than 150 cases related to atrocities against children every month.

Figures with the Kerala Police show a spurt in the incidence of crimes against children during the last decade in the state. A comparison of data indicates that 549 offences against children under all categories were recorded in 2008, while the number shot up to 4,008 in 2018. In 2017, the number of cases was 3,543 and 2,881 in 2016. This includes both serious and other offences. 

According to social activists, there is a slew of reasons behind the rise in atrocities against children, including social and economic issues. “Drug abuse among the parents and relatives is a major reason. The Thodupuzha incident is the best example of this. Last week, we received a call via our helpline number from two children who were brutally assaulted by their father under the influence of liquor. The father, a drunkard, used to assault the kids every night. They had undergone treatment in hospital for a week as their injuries were serious,” said Abhilash T A, Childline Ernakulam District Centre co-ordinator. 
According to him, the case of migrant workers is different as they are unaware of child rights.

“As this is not an organised crime, the identification of it is a difficult task. We have to enhance our grass-root level mechanism to identify the children surviving in these circumstances,” said Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Nazeer Chaliyam.  Officials are citing the spurt is due to increased reporting of crimes because of better awareness. “It could not be said the crimes against children are increasing in the state. 

Unlike previous years, more cases are being reported and discussed widely now, hence the cases have shot up,” said Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights chairperson P Suresh.
K S Arun Kumar, vice-president of Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee, also echoed the same view. “There is a feeling that authorities intervene effectively in cruelty against children and hence many come up with complaints,” he said.  According to him, the cases of torture by relatives are being reported from all classes of society dismissing that this kind of instances is occurring in the section belonging to the poor economic background.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
domestic abuse crimes against children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp