Two youths arrested with 16 kg of ganja in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police on Saturday arrested two youths in possession of 16 kg of ganja from Kaloor in Kochi. The arrested were Feroz and Shafeeq both aged 24 and hailing from Valancherry in Malappuram.

According to Ernakulam North Police Station officials, the duo arrived at Ernakulam bus station in the evening.

“We had a tip-off that two youth who were regular suppliers of the illegal narcotic product in Kochi will be arriving with huge quantity of ganja in Kaloor area. As they alighted from the bus, we took them into custody. They were planning to supply ganja in large quantities to the customers which includes college and school students,” an official said.

Police suspect that the ganja was procured from Andhra Pradesh at a cheap price. “We are investigating their links with a racket which is involved in ganja supply from other states. We are interrogating them in custody. We are hopeful about receiving more information about the racket and its members active in Kochi,” said an official.