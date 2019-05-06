A storyteller’s tale on creativity

Steena Das By

KOCHI: Head of Vaanarsena Studios Vivek Ram won the attention of people gathered for the Animation Masters Summit organised by TOONZ media group here the other day.

His maroon harem pants, black tank tops and tattoo; all stood out at the event. “I wear clothing based on comfort. I even purchase from the ladies section. An archive of my life, my tattoo has my philosophies, names of my pets, parents and lovers,” said Vivek.

With 20 years of experience in the field of animation, Vivek is an active member of the Indian animation community. He holds a major role in bringing high-quality 2D and 3D animation with engaging storytelling back to Indian consumer space through Vaanarasena Studios.

Vivek has worked with Rhythm and Hues Studios and DreamWorks Animation on Hollywood films such as Superman Returns, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Incredible Hulk.

“Working in Hollywood is a great experience. Hollywood has already been nurtured and attained growth. It definitely did not happen overnight. Unlike the industry in the country, they are sensible towards quality and storytelling, and treat animation as an art form,” he said.

The artists who have influenced Vivek include Michelangelo and Walt Disney. “One can see discipline and patience in Western pictures. My artistic inspiration is Western and subject inspiration is India,” he said.

The artist has carved a unique identity for himself even while working with multiple markets. “I always make a point to maintain an identity for myself throughout my works. Indian stories are my identity,” said Vivek.

What is the best thing about being a professional animation artist? “The ability to create. All of us are creative. Sometimes we do not have enough tools to be creative. What I love is the flexibility in the field which helps me bring an idea to reality,” he said.

According to Vivek, the intervention of technology has degraded art. “The industry needs more skill-based training in terms of art. We have moved ahead with technology but have forgotten about art. This is a dangerous trend as it affects the quality of the product,” said Vivek.

Speaking on the importance given to animation in India, Vivek said, “India is still a chaotic space. We are yet to touch international space in terms of quality as there is less art training given, compared to technical training. The nation needs to evolve into a creative market with individuals and companies as storytellers.”

The scope of an Indian storyteller is challenging. “Because the concept is still new, there is little to no content. And the existing mode of storytelling targets an audience above 16 years. Developing a wide range of audience is, therefore, a challenge,” he said.

For Vivek, painting began as a hobby and later it showed the pathway to animation.