First successful commercial TAVI implant conducted at Aster

The patient, a native of Kottayam, was suffering from heart-related ailments for the past few years.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Doctors at Aster Medcity have successfully inserted an Indian-made Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) in an 82-year-old patient, who had a critical block on the left side valve of his heart. According to the doctors of the cardiology team of the hospital, it is the first time such a successful commercial implant is done in the state. 

The patient, a native of Kottayam, was suffering from heart-related ailments for the past few years. He was advised to undergo open heart surgery, but he was too frail to undergo the same. The patient was given the option of replacing his valve by the TAVI procedure without surgery. "The internationally approved valves initially available were very expensive and not affordable for most of the patients. By using Indian made TAVI valves, the cost of the procedure can be reduced by half," said lead consultant cardiologist of Aster Medcity Dr Anil Kumar R.

The valve was inserted through the patient's leg without any scar on the chest. "Considering the patient's age, open heart surgery was too risky. Hence, we decided to insert the valve through his leg. The patient was discharged within three days and he has been doing well," said consultant Dr Praveen Sreekumar, who is treating the patient. He also added the patient has been doing well for the last month and is able to perform daily activities.

Comments

