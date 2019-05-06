Flying out to learn

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The month of May is a crucial one not only for students but also for the various education consultancies. Gone are the days when parents and students only considered the colleges and universities in the country for graduation courses. Today, the trend of students going abroad for graduate courses is on the rise.

Many of the leading education consultancies have seen a marked increase in the number of applicants approaching them for placements in foreign universities. According to Sanesha Gopakumar, admission manager, ABC Study Links, the consultancy places around 1,000 students in foreign universities every academic year.

"We mainly deal with admissions to MBBS course in foreign universities. Only last year did we face a drop in admissions due to the confusion that prevailed regarding the NEET qualification," she said. According to her, the intimation regarding the requirement of NEET qualification for the foreign medical courses came in a bit late and hence, many students lost their chance to apply for the same.

"When it comes to engineering and management courses, we get them admissions in those countries where the prospects are bright. Like, for engineering students, especially mechanical engineering students, the preferred country is Germany. The aim is to help them settle in those countries as soon as they complete their graduation," she said.

However, she warned about researching the antecedents of the consultancies before seeking admission through them. "During these time many bogus or fake consultancies set shop. The parents and the students alike need to do thorough research about the institution and check their credibility. If not they will be taken for a ride," she said. According to her, it always better to approach an institution that has years of experience in this sector.

According to Sarita Bhagyam Pillai, business development manager, Jubeerich consultancies, education opportunities are available in nearly all foreign countries. "The most prefered ones are Canada, New Zealand, Australia, UK and Ireland. It depends on the courses to which application is sought. In the case of students opting nursing, New Zealand and Australia are the preferred destinations. While Canada and other countries are preferred by those taking up degree courses," she said.

"The courses offered by the universities in these countries are many. Actually, sky is the limit," she added. According to her, the intake in the case of Jubeerich happens every six months. "In one intake, we send more than 275 students. So, in a year, the intake hovers around 500. One important thing that has to be taken note of is the fact that we don't charge any money from the students," she said.

According to her, the consultancy works on a commission slab mode. "We are paid commission by the universities. Also, we have a track record of 20 years in this business," she said while cautioning against being taken in by bogus consultancies.

Explaining that good research needs to be done before picking a consultancy, Justin Abraham, who is doing his graduation in a university in Canada, said, "I went around, talked to and googled before choosing a consultancy. Since we will be paying a good sum as fees, it is necessary to get a clear idea of the entire procedure." According to him, the applicant should check whether the package includes everything like accommodation, food, fee structure, course and its duration.

According to B Ekbal, former VC, Kerala University, there is nothing wrong in going abroad for studies. "Actually in the past, many of the leading scientists, educationists, thinkers, academicians and writers from Kerala had done their graduation and post graduation in the foreign countries. The reason behind students opting to go outside for studies is the lack of centres of excellence in the state," he said.

Yes, we do have some institutions that can be called excellent, but they are not enough to cater to the student volume, he added.

However, he cautions the students to be careful and not be taken for a ride by fake institutions that are set up by people on the lookout for some quick money, he added.