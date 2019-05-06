Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover set to go back to ‘old tech’

Senior officers from IIT Madras blamed both structural design and inferior construction for the issue. The project will now be rehabilitated using the old ‘strip-seal’ technology

Published: 06th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

An expert team led by P Alagasundaramoorthy, professor, structural engineering laboratory, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras inspecting the faulty Palarivattom flyover on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the blame-game continues on what went wrong with the Palarivattom flyover, which is at the centre of a storm for developing cracks within 29-months of its commissioning, the state government has decided to go back to the proven old construction method and dump the new technology to remove the existing flaws.

While senior officers of IIT Madras, who on Sunday concluded its two-day inspection at the Palarivattom flyover, blamed both structural design and inferior construction for the issue, the officers with the consultant Kitco and the implementing agency Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) blamed the faults to the new technology.

“There are faults both in the design and in construction,” P Alagusundaramoorthy, professor, Structural Engineering Laboratory, Dept of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, told reporters.

However, G Pramod, one of the acting MD of Kitco, the consultants for the project, told Express that the problem was caused due to the use of a new technology ‘deck continuity’, which is used in many parts in north India with good results. “We decided to use the new technology for giving more riding comfort for motorists as this tech provides for lesser number of joints in the flyover. This tech requires just one joint for three slabs,” he explained.

An engineer of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the implementing agency, said frequent rains in the state may not be suitable for the new deck continuity technology. “This tech has been used in a flyover in Bengaluru without any problem. May be the frequent rains in Kerala is causing the problem,” he said.

Pramod of Kitco said it is yet to be established whether rains are the reason for the sudden development of potholes on the flyover.

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, while giving a clean chit to the previous UDF regime regarding the faulty construction, had blamed both Kitco and RBDCK for the “sloppy work”. Pramod told Express that he along with one of his senior engineers met the minister and gave a detailed explanation on the matter. He said the project will now be “rehabilitated” using the old ‘strip-seal’ technology.

No corruption

Pramod said Delhi-based RDS Projects Ltd., the EPC contractor of the flyover, is under obligation to do all repair works and other liabilities that comes about within three-years of its construction.“We had noticed the cracks within one year itself, and had intimated the contractor. There is no loss to the exchequer whatsoever,” he said. “We approved their (RDS) design. In that way, we are responsible,” Pramod said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp