Food poisoning claims one life in Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 30-year-old person died and thirteen others were admitted to a hospital in Angamaly in what is a suspected case of food poisoning on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anilkumar N P, of Nayathod in Angamaly. All the persons including the deceased were part of a 30-member group from Angamaly who were on a tour to Ramakkalmedu in Idukki district on Saturday.

Anilkumar was first admitted to a private hospital near Angamaly on Sunday morning reportedly with acute diarrhea and other illnesses. He was then referred to Lissie hospital in Ernakulam for further treatment. However, he succumbed to the illness on his way to the hospital.

Following this, 13 of the group members who had similar symptoms were admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, their condition is stable. It was the hospital authorities who alerted the police.

The Nedumbassery police has registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC and begun a probe. Police suspect that it was the food they had prepared before the journey that caused the tragedy.

“The doctors confirmed it as a case of food poisoning. The group had prepared food for the whole journey and headed for Ramakkalmedu on Saturday morning and returned on Sunday at around 7 am. It was after coming to know of Anilkumar’s death, thirteen others, who were having similar symptoms got admitted to hospital in fear. An investigation is underway. We can establish the exact cause only after a detailed investigation,” an officer with the Nedumbassery police station said.