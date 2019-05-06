Home Cities Kochi

Food safety office to conduct drive against Adulteration

A spurt in the number of fruit and vegetable sales are observed every summer.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:34 AM

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A spurt in the number of fruit and vegetable sales are observed every summer. Adulteration, the addition of calcium carbide to fruits to trigger speedy ripening, and pesticide residue in vegetables are not uncommon during this time of the year. To substantiate, graphic images of contaminated fruits and vegetables are doing the rounds on online platforms. Amidst such allegations, the Food Safety Office will be conducting a drive to investigate samples of fruits and vegetables in the district, in accordance with the instructions from the Food Safety Commissionerate.

"The date will be decided upon the meeting convened today. Currently, we plan to collect samples from across the district. The drive will also be implemented in check-posts through which fruits and vegetables are brought in from other states," said Rani Chacko, food safety officer at Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Office, Tripunithura. 

Despite the directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to prevent the use of calcium carbide and acetylene gas for the artificial ripening of fruits, claims have asserted their usage across the district. "Carbide is widely used to ripen seasonal fruits, especially mangoes. But as it is banned, the permitted ripening agent is ethylene. Last month, a certain species of jackfruit with carbide was found by the police and we fined the dealers. Carbide affects the quality of fruits. Nevertheless, it is extremely difficult to trace carbide as it evaporates post ripening the fruit," said Rani.                                                                                                                                         
Experts from the Pesticide Residue Research and Analytical Laboratory, Kerala Agriculture University, cite vegetables to be more contaminated than fruits. As per their study last November, around 11 per cent of the products labelled to be organic were found with pesticides while farm-based samples were 3.8 per cent. Samples ranging from eco-shops run by the agriculture department to the open market are examined.

"Grapes are the most adulterated. Spices such as red chilli and cardamom are also highly corrupted. Once in every three-four months, the lab test results are updated. Awareness classes are given to farmers to reduce the use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers," said a professor.

