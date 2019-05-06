‘Heatstroke patients need immediate care’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Summer is the time when the newspapers and channels are filled with reports on sunburns and casualties due to sunstroke. The summer this year, saw the state reeling under an increase in the number of sunburns and heat stroke. Even deaths due to heat stroke were reported from some areas. Even though the situation is not so grave at present, incidents of people fainting on roadsides and at other places are still being reported.

"The reason is the humid condition prevalent in our state, especially in the places near the sea. When the atmospheric temperature goes high, the defence mechanism in our body takes defensive measures. We sweat profusely as a result of this mechanism. The sweat evaporates and thus cools the body. But in a humid condition, this doesn't happen. The heat gets trapped in the body leading to uneasiness and dizziness," said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, gastroenterologist and vice president IMA Kochi chapter.

A lot of sunburn and sunstroke cases were being reported. However, one thing that has to be kept in mind is that unlike sunburn, heat stroke is very deadly. It can't be treated with first aid. Victims of heat stroke need to be hospitalised where they can be provided with appropriate care," he said. The people who are the most vulnerable to heat stroke are very young and the very old.

But what are heat stroke and dehydration? According to Dr Rajeev, heatstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures.

"This most serious form of heat injury. Heatstroke can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40o C) or higher. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death," he said.

People always mistake the symptoms and delay treatment, he added.

"Due to a rise in the body temperature, the muscles of the patient might disintegrate or decay and this, in turn, will affect the kidneys. It is often a wrong assumption that one should drink water only when thirsty. People should understand that it is necessary to keep the body hydrated at all times. One thing they should understand is that by the time the thirst hits home, they are already five to 10 per cent dehydrated," he said.

The reason why heat stroke affects the children and the elderly is due to the fact that they often don't express their discomfort.

"The children don't know what's happening and continue until they fall very sick. They have a smaller surface area and the rate of dehydration is high. In the case of the elderly, the multitude of medicines that they take works against them. But, there is a general lack of awareness in this regard," he said.

Symptoms

High body temperature: A core body temperature of 104 F (40o C) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behaviour: Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating: In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist.