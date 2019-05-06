Home Cities Kochi

‘I will dance as long as I can’

Chandrika Sundaresan, an amateur bharatanatyam dancer, performed at Changampuzha Park on Monday as part the of sixth-anniversary celebrations of Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadas

Published: 06th May 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chandrika Sundaresan was always fascinated by dance, bharatanatyam to be specific. The steps made by a dancer based on rhythm always soothed her. But what got her transfixed was the dancer's ability to bring joy and happiness to the viewer with each graceful movement. "I was always happy after watching a dance performance. I realised the dancer had to love what she does to project that level of happiness to the audience," she says. Focusing on this, Chandrika - along with eight other dancers - performed to her heart's content at Changampuzha Park on Monday, as part of Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadas's sixth-anniversary celebrations. 

Chandrika is not a trained dancer. "Even though I wanted to undergo formal training in dance, factors in my life weren't favourable. My father couldn't afford to send me to dance classes," she says. That didn't stop her from pursuing dance in her own way. "At every opportunity, I danced. It got so ingrained in my system that my husband jokes that I dance even when I walk," she says. 

Chandrika's dancing days, however, stopped after school. "Even when my daughter went to her dance classes, I couldn't get back to it," she says. This changed when her grandson was born. "That year, I made my mind that I will take formal training in bharatanatyam, no matter what my age is," she says. 
Soon after, at the age of 50, Chandrika enrolled under dance teacher Sandhya Radhakrishnan. "It's been almost a year since that. Because of my commitments at home, I haven't been able to be consistent at the training though," she says. 

But she still danced wherever she could. At the same time, she also began doing a diploma course in bharatanatyam in Indira Gandhi National Open University. Chandrika has been performing at the anniversary celebrations of Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadas. 

"This time, I performed with eight other dancers, of which four of us are homemakers. We will end the performance to the pancharatnakeerthanam 'Entharo Mahanubhavalu', during which we will pay tribute to the legends who have performed at Changampuzha Park," she says.Chandrika has the support of her husband T P Sundaresan, son Sree Sankar and daughter Suja Karthika who is also an actor. And will she continue dancing? "I will. As long as I can breathe," she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp