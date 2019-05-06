Home Cities Kochi

It’s all fun and clay

It is not just learning how to make terracotta and pottery for the 22 children at the workshop organised by Prasanth Gangadharan of Learning Alternatives.

KOCHI:  It is not just learning how to make terracotta and pottery for the 22 children at the workshop organised by Prasanth Gangadharan of Learning Alternatives. The four-day fun-filled workshop has also games and interactive sessions.Between some serious pottery and terracotta making, children play passing the ball and other fun games. The workshop is lead by R Meyyar and organised for children aged between six and 15.

“The children are first taught the basics and then trained by Meyyar into the advanced form of making traditional terracotta, “ said Prasanth.The basics include making balls, cylinders and elephants with clay, said Sooraj Nripan, one of the participants. “We try to teach them about perfection, irrespective of it being a time-consuming process,” he said.

For a few, it is the first time they are attempting making shapes with clay. “It is a first time experience for my child. We have never seen him working on something with this much vigour and patience. Similar workshops must be encouraged among kids,” said one of the parents. 

Some students managed to make beautiful shapes, while others attempted their best. “A few children are already good in making clay models, while others would require support. However, everyone is enthusiastic which is resulting in a good outcome,” said Pusparaj, a trainer.

The workshop is organised to help children to learn something different from the usual patterns. “Clay has got therapeutic value with creative expression. The workshop will help the children to be more focused. Moreover, they will be able to better connect with nature through this medium,” said Prasanth.

