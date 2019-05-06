Kalasagar award announced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalasagar award 2019, constituted in the memory of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval, the legendary percussionist and an informed critic of kathakali, has been announced. The award ceremony titled 'Oru Pirnnalinte Ormakkayi' to be held on May 28 at 5 pm at Kalikotta Palace, Tripunithura. The programme is organised with the support Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram.

In addition to the event, a kathakali performance on Nalacharitham Onnam Divasam - Uthara Bhagam will also be held. The 18 awardees have been selected through nominations from the public.