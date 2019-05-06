Home Cities Kochi

Logo unveiling of climate conference today

The logo and website launch and release of the brochure will be held on Tuesday at the Seminar Hall, School of Industrial Fisheries, Fine Arts Avenue, at 11.30 am.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An international conference on the ‘Impact of Climate Change on Water-Cycle, Ecosystem, Fisheries and Food Security (ClimFishCon2020)’ will be jointly organised by Cochin University of Science and Technology, School of Industrial Fisheries, Cusat, and State Fisheries Department from Feb 11-14, 2020 in Kochi. 

The logo and website launch and release of the brochure will be held on Tuesday at the Seminar Hall, School of Industrial Fisheries, Fine Arts Avenue, at 11.30 am. K N Madhusoodhanan, vice chancellor, Cusat will be the chief guest at the function which will be presided over by B Madhusoodhana Kurup, founder vice chancellor, Kufos and Conference Chair, ClimFishCon 2020. M Sudhakar, director, CMLRE, MoES, Govt of India, will be the guest of honor.

The conference will discuss the research achievements in the field of climate change, consequences and risks in hydrological change and the perturbations that have taken place in the ocean and other aquatic ecosystems. The conference will also explore the factors underlying the weather patterns and consequent risks from the deluge and extreme drought conditions.

