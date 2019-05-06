Home Cities Kochi

Marriott’s food truck reaches Kochi

The menu consists of five dishes and a beverage. “We want to ensure we are able to reach out to the masses through this venture,” said Dinesh, general manager of Four Points. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newest food truck in town - Marriott on Wheels by Marriott International Inc - was unveiled on Saturday at Four Points by Sheraton, Infopark. After beginning its journey from Mumbai, Marriott’s very first mobile food truck in India will touch six major cities around the country and has finally arrived in Kochi. It will stop at Lulu Mall on May 5 and 6 from 10 am to 10 pm. 

Everyone at the unveiling was given the chance to sample any item on the menu, which included favourites such as ‘neypathiri’ with ‘kozhi parlan’ and ‘kappa puzhuku’ with ‘meen moleshan’. The tasty food was served piping hot as people continued to devour it. It was described as ‘naadan chayakkada’ style food.

