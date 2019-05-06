Plastic waste: Blame game continues

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the trend of food delivery keeps going upwards, the plastic waste generation with each order has proved to be a menace for everyone. Amidst the blame game between different stakeholders, many are calling for eco-friendly packaging as a solution. Although institutions such as Suchitwa Mission are ready to support the city corporation and hotel owners, lack of coordination is an issue.

Learning from theBrahmapuram experience

With the experience of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, Kochi Corporation is planning to initiate talks with various stakeholders soon. "In Kochi, most of the hotels have joined hands with the food delivery firms. Though we are ready to don the role of facilitator and are constantly insisting them to opt for alternatives, we have only made baby steps in the matter. Waste generation from the origin has to be scientifically reduced. As part of pre-monsoon cleaning, we are going to convene a meeting. We are planning to take up the issue with all stakeholders," said Mayor Soumini Jain.

However, the lack of coordination among officials and hotel owners remains an issue. "Although we have given strict instructions to the health department to roll out plans to reduce the use of plastic in the city limits, only a little has changed. Along with a check on food delivery firms, we have to do awareness campaigns among the public. Above all, the hotel owners should cooperate with the corporation's initiatives," said the mayor.

Dawn of eco-friendly products

Whereas, Suchitwa Mission is in talks with various manufacturers to provide eco-friendly products. "We are ready to help every hotelier who is ready to shift to eco-friendly alternatives. The mission is already in talks with many manufacturers in the district to provide alternative means at a nominal rate. Plates made out of areca palm leaves can be made available at `5 for maximum utilisation. But the price will vary with the size," said Mohanan C K, assistant district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission Ernakulam.

But the Malayali's 'throwaway culture' has proved to be a hindrance to the mission's efforts. "Whatever we propose, at the end of the day, it is people who have to change their littering attitude. The state government is going to launch a litter-free campaign on May 11 and 12 to find out the hotspots of waste dumping. Once we clean the spot, We will install CCTV cameras and remit fine from defaulters," he said.

On the other hand, the hotel owners are putting the blame on the officials for their inaction in the issue. "We have limitations to launch an initiative among us to reduce the use of plastics. If the corporation or district administrations come up with a plan, we will offer our full support to them. But we hardly had a meeting on the issue. The officials should intervene to provide eco-friendly packaging products at the market and ban the plastic products on a step-by-step basis," said G Jayapal, general secretary of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA)

However, many are pointing at the business angle of opting the eco-friendly products for food delivery.

"The major issue is the lack of cost-effective model in packaging. Most of the restaurants in Kochi are still figuring out a viable formula. As the stiff competition results in minimal profit margins, most of the hotel owners are going after easily accessible items. If they opt for costly packaging, it will add up in the product pricing. Similar to the plastic ban in Tamil Nadu, some stringent steps are needed to standardise the pricing in the market and to provide a perennial solution to the issue," said Karthik Murali, admin of Eat Kochi Eat.

Setting an example

Amidst the uproars, a few restaurants in the city have started opting alternative packaging for serving and delivering their products. Westleys Resto Cafe at Mamangalam is one such endeavour. "Although the management is incurring a higher cost for the decision, we have been conscious about using degradable products from the very beginning onwards. We have opted products such as areca palm leaves plates, silver foils, paper straws and glass bottles to serve our dishes. For doing this, we are charging half the amount of expense from the customers as a packing charge. The customer reaction has been positive so far," said Naice Joseph, showroom manager.