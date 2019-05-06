Home Cities Kochi

Simple lessons of history

Kerala History Museum in Edappally, Kochi is on a path to make history fun for kids.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Children participate in workshops organised by the Kerala History Museum in Edappally

By Rajat Sebastian & Sonal Chacko 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala History Museum in Edappally, Kochi is on a path to make history fun for kids. The museum, making use of the artefacts it has in store, introduces children to bygone eras, in the form of hands-on workshops. Pre-bookings can be made to learn these bits and pieces of history in a planned and engaging manner. The workshop opens at 10 am. Schools can make use of this opportunity and register students for the workshop, during their usual visit to the History Museum and Art Gallery. 

The full-day programme includes history trails, Kerala history quiz, treasure hunts, art walks and worksheets. Apart from these, pre-school children can opt for colouring sheets and map works. The museum, open from Tuesday to Sunday and also offers discounts for tour groups and packages for school groups.

Kerala history quiz organized by the museum mainly targets children between Class III and Class VIII. The 15-minute quiz is designed to help students turn into keen observers while also giving them a chance to interact in groups. 

Treasure Hunt is a more inquisitive game which allows children to find their ‘treasure’, through clues, in turn making them aware of the considerable artworks in the museum. The art walk is a guided tour of the art gallery with a detailed explanation of the history of Indian art. Art and history worksheets are provided for school children of different ages and can be purchased at the Museum.  Simple and fun map activities are also provided to preschool children, giving them an understanding of the various trade routes in Kerala. 

On a prior-notice, the differently-abled will also receive an opportunity to experience the beauty of the art collection while also creating art along with museum facilitators. The museum also provides ample opportunities for adults to be involved in the various activities of the museum by joining their patron’s circle, volunteering with the museum, becoming a member of the museum and by contributing with their expertise.

“We have been organising summer camps from 2013. Other activities like worksheets, quiz and art walks began last year,” said Seeja Manoj, manager of the museum. “This year, the summer camp began on April 3 and will continue till May 10. It began with a three-day clay modelling workshop”, she said. “Programmes for summer camp include two-day crafts workshops with natural items such as bamboo sticks, coconut tree leaves, coconut shells and other activities. 

‘Aanaye Kandu’ was an innovative activity where children were asked to make models of an elephant using electric wires along with drawing and colouring sessions,” she said. “Making children work with natural items helps them realise its importance and its advantages over plastic,” said Seeja. The workshops are receiving a huge response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp