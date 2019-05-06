Simple lessons of history

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala History Museum in Edappally, Kochi is on a path to make history fun for kids. The museum, making use of the artefacts it has in store, introduces children to bygone eras, in the form of hands-on workshops. Pre-bookings can be made to learn these bits and pieces of history in a planned and engaging manner. The workshop opens at 10 am. Schools can make use of this opportunity and register students for the workshop, during their usual visit to the History Museum and Art Gallery.

The full-day programme includes history trails, Kerala history quiz, treasure hunts, art walks and worksheets. Apart from these, pre-school children can opt for colouring sheets and map works. The museum, open from Tuesday to Sunday and also offers discounts for tour groups and packages for school groups.

Kerala history quiz organized by the museum mainly targets children between Class III and Class VIII. The 15-minute quiz is designed to help students turn into keen observers while also giving them a chance to interact in groups.

Treasure Hunt is a more inquisitive game which allows children to find their ‘treasure’, through clues, in turn making them aware of the considerable artworks in the museum. The art walk is a guided tour of the art gallery with a detailed explanation of the history of Indian art. Art and history worksheets are provided for school children of different ages and can be purchased at the Museum. Simple and fun map activities are also provided to preschool children, giving them an understanding of the various trade routes in Kerala.

On a prior-notice, the differently-abled will also receive an opportunity to experience the beauty of the art collection while also creating art along with museum facilitators. The museum also provides ample opportunities for adults to be involved in the various activities of the museum by joining their patron’s circle, volunteering with the museum, becoming a member of the museum and by contributing with their expertise.

“We have been organising summer camps from 2013. Other activities like worksheets, quiz and art walks began last year,” said Seeja Manoj, manager of the museum. “This year, the summer camp began on April 3 and will continue till May 10. It began with a three-day clay modelling workshop”, she said. “Programmes for summer camp include two-day crafts workshops with natural items such as bamboo sticks, coconut tree leaves, coconut shells and other activities.

‘Aanaye Kandu’ was an innovative activity where children were asked to make models of an elephant using electric wires along with drawing and colouring sessions,” she said. “Making children work with natural items helps them realise its importance and its advantages over plastic,” said Seeja. The workshops are receiving a huge response.