World Lupus Day observed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of World Lupus day observation, an event organised by Lupus Trust India, Kerala Arthritis Rheumatism Society and Dr Shenoy’s Care Hospital has been inaugurated by Kerala Chapter of Indian Rheumatology president Dr Binoy J Paul on Sunday in Kochi.

Actor Aparna Balamuraly was the chief guest. ‘Lupus Arogya Fund’, a project initiated by Lupus Trust India to financially help the poor Lupus patients, was launched at the event. The first cheque to this project was handed over to the trustees by Aparna. During the inaugural address, Binoy said the general public is least aware of diseases such as Lupus. “The activities of organisations like Lupus Trust India initiated by Lupus patients themselves is inevitable,” he said. 

Founder of Care hospital and ambassador of Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology Dr Padmanabha Shenoy presided over the meeting. He said every hospital should start Arthritis -Rheumatology departments so that the patients will get proper care and support. An awareness seminar was also conducted on this year’s Lupus day theme ‘Lupus and Mental Health’.

