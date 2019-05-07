A bus terminal gone to the dogs

Home Cities Kochi

When you ask those waiting for a bus in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital about the Kalamassery bus terminal, they would give you a puzzled look.

By Swathi E
KOCHI: When you ask those waiting for a bus in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital about the Kalamassery bus terminal, they would give you a puzzled look. Not surprisingly, the terminal sports a deserted scenario. Since its inauguration in December 2017, not a single bus enters or has operated from the terminal owing to lack of facilities such as food stalls, restrooms or seating arrangements. 

The bus operators plying in the route have also refused to use the terminal due to lack of basic amenities.
The bus terminal, if opened, would have been a relief to residents, employees of HMT and Kinfra Biotechnology and Industrial Zone, and hundreds of patients visiting the medical college hospital and the Cochin Cancer Research Centre. "The bus terminal is the most convenient place to wait and board buses for people visiting the hospital and cancer centre. More than Rs 3 crore was spent on constructing the structure; it is a waste as it serves no purpose to us," said a local resident.

According to the municipal authorities, the frequency of bus services depends on the number of passengers arriving at the bus terminal. Currently, people visiting the hospital enter and leave via another gate of the medical college hospital to wait for the buses. 

With the non-functionality of the terminal, it has now turned into a hub of anti-social activities after dusk. Responding to this,  Rukiya Jamal, chairperson of Kalamassery Municipality, said, "The watchman there was removed from his position only three months ago. The new appointment would be made soon." 

In an effort to start services from the bus terminal, a committee including the MLA, local representatives, Road Transport Authority, Motor Vehicles Department and Traffic Police was convened to discuss the issue. "We have started the tender process for the rooms in the terminal. But the process has been delayed owing to the code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections. As soon as the elections are over, all facilities will be implemented and services will start in no time," said Rukiya.

bus terminal On December 24, 2017, then Minister for Local Administration K T Jaleel 
inaugurated the much-touted Kalamassery Municipal bus stand

