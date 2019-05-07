Ernakulam railway station escalator more of an immovable liability

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Ernakulam North railway station was the first to install an escalator in the district, for the past three months, the old and the newly installed ones remain cosy under their blue plastic shrouds. These escalators are located on Platform 1 of the station."Earlier, there was only one escalator at the station. Located on platform 1, it could be used only to go up to the foot overbridge. After some time, another escalator was installed and this was installed on Platform 2," said Anna K, a commuter who works with a private company at Kaloor. Despite a couple of hiccups, they were working properly.

"Then, the Railways installed another escalator on Platform 1. Since the time the work on the second escalator began, the first one became out of bounds for passengers. Three months have passed and we are yet to see the functioning of the escalators," she said.

According to many passengers, the only saving grace is the lift. "Thank God, at least the lift works," said Saraswatiamma, an elderly passenger. "Imagine trudging up the stairs with luggage on a bad knee," she scoffed. The others in Saraswatiamma's travel group echoed the same sentiment. All of them hoped the escalators will start operating soon. "During peak hours, the rush is dreadful. And if a train arrives, the situation then becomes chaotic on the stairs. The escalator had helped reduce this chaos," said Mary George, a passenger who had to climb the steps of the foot overbridge and jostle with other passengers while navigating the narrow foot overbridge.

According to Krishna Susheela, a homemaker, it is rather disappointing to see the trouble faced by the old and young people while carrying bags across the narrow staircase. "The smell emanating from the nearby garbage dump is also causing inconvenience," she said.

Besides the non-functioning escalators, the passengers, who have the misfortune to board trains from Platform 2 are forced to stand. "There are a few seats on the platform and even the ones that are there fail to serve the purpose once it rains. People can be found balancing themselves on the pillar bases," said Ashraf, a passenger. According to the passengers, they are forced to brave the elements while waiting for trains.

However, according to area manager Nithin Norbert, the new escalator will be opened in North Ernakulam railway station shortly. "The escalator will be opened within 10 days," he said. The Railway authorities are currently waiting for approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG).

(With inputs from Maria Sony and Angela Sunil)