Annual general meet of Navy Foundation held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Governing Council Meeting (GCM) of the Navy Foundation, an organisation of retired naval officers, were held at Kochi Naval Base on Monday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba presided over the meeting.

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla and Ministry of Defence Integrated Headquarters Personnel Services Controller Vice Admiral B Dasgupta and delegates from various naval commands attended the meeting. Presidents and Secretaries of 15 chapters of the Navy Foundation also participated. A large number of local naval veterans were also present.