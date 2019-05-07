Home Cities Kochi

Bound by an app, farmers and shopowners grow by leaps and a bountiful

 The dream is lofty, to become the connecting link between farmers and small shops, bring in transparency to the supply chain and to ensure that the middlemen are phased out.

The founders of the app along with the team

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The dream is lofty, to become the connecting link between farmers and small shops, bring in transparency to the supply chain and to ensure that the middlemen are phased out. So that the framers as well as the small scale shopowners aren’t fleeced and that they get to grow together. Enter the app ‘LIT Technologies’, a brainchild of five friends which is revolutionising the supply chain with its technical prowess. 

Now, with the tap of a button the Kiranas and small shops in the state capital can place their requirement through the app and the article will be delivered at the doorsteps the very next day, however small the consignment may be. Though it has been just 13 months since the startup LIT Technologies started its operation, it has already restructured how the supply chain works. The app which has 2300 registered users, covers the area from Attingal to Neyyattinkara. Very soon, they will start operations in Kochi and Kozhikode.  

A screen shot of the
mobile app

“Even if it is just a packet of sugar, we will deliver it. We have had shops placing order for an article that just amounts to Rs 60. The app is envisaged as a connecting platform between the farmers and the small shop sellers. At present we have been able to connect the mills and huge wholesale dealers with the small shops. Next, we intend to bring a direct link between the farmers and the kiranas, thereby addressing the evident market gap,” says Shaheen Shafi, CEO and Head of Business.

Growing up in a family involved in the grocery business, Shaheen knew the issues grappling the grocery market. And after his studies, all he wanted was to get involved in the e-commerce sector and address the issues in the distribution system technically. Shaheen shared his idea of starting an e-commerce business in the grocery sector to his friends. Soon they ended up setting LIT Technologies.

“We wanted to come back and start a venture that can help our people,” says Shaheen. The co-founders include Aswin VP (Head – Product), Mohammed Afsal    (Head – Finance) Jessin M Nazeem (Head – Operations) and Kiran Suresh (Head - Logisitics). Rahul Antony handles the design (Head – Design).

“The smaller shops always find it difficult to procure grocery from the wholesale dealers. They often get it at inflated rates. No one benefits from this supply chain which is favouring the growth of middlemen, who benefit eventually. And that is where we intervene with our app. Technology aids in leaps and bounds to address this issue. The cost of procurement and supply is less for us and we are able to give at better market rates to the small shops,” says Shaheen.

“The idea is to bring in transparency. The suppliers as well as the end purchasers are aware of the rates at which the article is sold. Earlier the farmers and the shops at the end of the supply chain were unaware of the rates. This is changing with our app,” he adds.The company has a 12500 sq ft warehouse set up in the Thiruvananthapuram. From sugar, rice, oil, pulses, their range of offerings encompasses home supplies as well. The requirement can be placed through the app and it will be delivered to the shops at better rates, he says.

