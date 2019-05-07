Home Cities Kochi

Dismal state of affairs at Edappally   

Edappally railway station has all the potential to be developed as a major transit hub in Ernakulam like Tripunithura.

Published: 07th May 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edappally railway station has all the potential to be developed as a major transit hub in Ernakulam like Tripunithura. But, alas, the railway station, which if developed can be a solace to the patients coming to Amrita Hospital, still remains a non-descript one. 

According to Padmanabhan Nair, a member of the Edapally Vikasana Samithi, the Railway authorities are ignoring the station. "We have made repeated representations to the Railways and also the people's representatives. But many of the issues plaguing the station are yet to be resolved," he said. According to him, one of the issues faced by the Edappally railway station is blocking off the approach road from the southern side. "The way leading to the station stands cut off by a 100 m trench.

We have no idea why the Railways have blocked off the path," he said. Besides, the roofing on Platform 2 is non-existent. They have put up some structure, but that doesn't serve any purpose. The station is frequented by a huge number of patients and bystanders," he said.

But, the lack of proper seating facilities force passengers to remain standing, he said. "Also, there is no reservation facility at the railway station, no comfort station, a refreshment stall and even potable water. The station is not at all passenger friendly," he said. 

According to him, the station can be turned into a revenue-generating one if more trains have halts here," said Padmanabhan. According to the passengers association, if more trains stop at Edappally, passengers who have to get down here won't have to travel to Ernakulam Town and then come back.

