Ernakulam district drops to third in SSLC pass percentage

The revenue district scored 99.06 pass percentage this year. Of the 32,388 students who appeared, 32,082 have qualified 

Published: 07th May 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students of St Teresa’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School celebrating after the announcement of the SSLC results in Kochi on Monday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam district couldn’t maintain its performance in the overall pass percentage in SSLC 2019. Last year the district which had stood first in the pass percentage got pushed to the third position. The revenue district scored 99.06 pass percentage this year. Last year the pass percentage was 99.12. Of the 32,388 students who appeared for the SSLC examination, 32,082 have qualified for higher studies. 

Last year the number of students who appeared for the examination was 33,074. This year saw a drop in the number of students who sat for the examination. Among the Education Districts, Muvattupuzha retained its top position in pass percentage. Last year it scored 99.82 per cent.

This year there has been a slight improvement in the percentage and it stands at 99.84 per cent. Of the 3,692 students who appeared for the examination 3,686 passed. Aluva education district which had the highest number of students appearing for the examination showcased a pass percentage of 99.39 per cent. 

Ernakulam stands third in pass percentage of govt schools
Among the government schools, the district improved its position to third from fourth position last year in terms of pass percentage. This year the district clocked a pass percentage of 98.96 to last year’s 98.31 per cent. Of the 4,264 students who wrote the examination 4,220 passed. Of these, 200 students scored A+ in all the subjects. But the numbers are less compared to last year’s 215.

slight drop in performance by aided schools
The aided schools saw a slight drop in performance. Compared to last year’s 99.17 per cent pass, this year the aided schools saw a pass percentage of 98.92. Of the students who appeared for the examination, 2,119 students scored A+ in all the subjects. In the case of unaided schools, the pass percentage is 99.55 per cent. Around 568 students scored A+ in all the subjects.

100% Ernakulam CBSE schools

Kochi: After achieving cent per cent pass in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the schools in Ernakulam have done well in class X examinations too. A large number of students have scored full A1s, with many scoring centum in certain subjects like social sciences. Ten students from the Choice School scored centum in various subjects. 

  WINNERS ALL

(read as School, NO. of Students, Passed,  A1s & Distinctions)  

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara     186      186      19    163
Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad     146      146      10      130
Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara     73      73      14     70
Bhavan’s Munshi Vidya Mandir, Girinagar     154     154     17     140
Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor     162      162      8      134
Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Vellore     113     113      11      100
Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala       154          154         23        143 
Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly     85     85     8     75
Campion School            104      104       NA    83
Cochin Refineries School, Ambalamugal     99      99      12      84
Christu Jayanthi Public School       208       208       32       172
Greets Public School, Kaloor      50      50      6     40
Gregorian Public School         103     103      7     89
Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor        108       108        8        89  
Mar Thoma Public School     104     104     NA     69
Nalanda Public School                62        62      1      40
Nav Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala     63     63     NA     51
Naipunnya Public School      63     63     10     62
Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor      83       83        NA     75
Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery      169      169         42      165
Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School      93       93        5       79
SBOA Public Sr.Sec.School       108      108       2    73
Sree Narayana Public School     91      91     6     73
TocH Public School Vyttila      158      158      20      132
The Choice School     196      196      24      182

Ernakulam SSLC board exams

