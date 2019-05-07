Ernakulam district drops to third in SSLC pass percentage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district couldn’t maintain its performance in the overall pass percentage in SSLC 2019. Last year the district which had stood first in the pass percentage got pushed to the third position. The revenue district scored 99.06 pass percentage this year. Last year the pass percentage was 99.12. Of the 32,388 students who appeared for the SSLC examination, 32,082 have qualified for higher studies.

Last year the number of students who appeared for the examination was 33,074. This year saw a drop in the number of students who sat for the examination. Among the Education Districts, Muvattupuzha retained its top position in pass percentage. Last year it scored 99.82 per cent.

This year there has been a slight improvement in the percentage and it stands at 99.84 per cent. Of the 3,692 students who appeared for the examination 3,686 passed. Aluva education district which had the highest number of students appearing for the examination showcased a pass percentage of 99.39 per cent.

Ernakulam stands third in pass percentage of govt schools

Among the government schools, the district improved its position to third from fourth position last year in terms of pass percentage. This year the district clocked a pass percentage of 98.96 to last year’s 98.31 per cent. Of the 4,264 students who wrote the examination 4,220 passed. Of these, 200 students scored A+ in all the subjects. But the numbers are less compared to last year’s 215.

slight drop in performance by aided schools

The aided schools saw a slight drop in performance. Compared to last year’s 99.17 per cent pass, this year the aided schools saw a pass percentage of 98.92. Of the students who appeared for the examination, 2,119 students scored A+ in all the subjects. In the case of unaided schools, the pass percentage is 99.55 per cent. Around 568 students scored A+ in all the subjects.

100% Ernakulam CBSE schools

Kochi: After achieving cent per cent pass in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the schools in Ernakulam have done well in class X examinations too. A large number of students have scored full A1s, with many scoring centum in certain subjects like social sciences. Ten students from the Choice School scored centum in various subjects.

WINNERS ALL

(read as School, NO. of Students, Passed, A1s & Distinctions)

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara 186 186 19 163

Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad 146 146 10 130

Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara 73 73 14 70

Bhavan’s Munshi Vidya Mandir, Girinagar 154 154 17 140

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor 162 162 8 134

Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Vellore 113 113 11 100

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala 154 154 23 143

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly 85 85 8 75

Campion School 104 104 NA 83

Cochin Refineries School, Ambalamugal 99 99 12 84

Christu Jayanthi Public School 208 208 32 172

Greets Public School, Kaloor 50 50 6 40

Gregorian Public School 103 103 7 89

Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor 108 108 8 89

Mar Thoma Public School 104 104 NA 69

Nalanda Public School 62 62 1 40

Nav Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala 63 63 NA 51

Naipunnya Public School 63 63 10 62

Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor 83 83 NA 75

Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery 169 169 42 165

Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School 93 93 5 79

SBOA Public Sr.Sec.School 108 108 2 73

Sree Narayana Public School 91 91 6 73

TocH Public School Vyttila 158 158 20 132

The Choice School 196 196 24 182