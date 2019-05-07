Home Cities Kochi

Gardening is this techie’s biggest stress buster

Today, I saw where fruits and vegetables are grown.

Published: 07th May 2019

Akila Kunalan has planted various vegetables including, okra, tomato, chilli, brinjal and radish in her garden Pics: D Sampathkumar

By K V Navya
Express News Service

KOCHI: Today, I saw where fruits and vegetables are grown. They are produced in an air-conditioned supermarket – my three-year-old daughter innocently told me after her field trip to a supermarket. Though she was only in playschool, I felt she needed to know the beauty of nature and thus, I started gardening in 2015,” said Akila Kunalan, who now sources vegetables for cooking only from her garden, nine months (August-April) in a year.  

The 35-year-old IT professional is a mother of two and says gardening is her stress buster. “We had space of about 1,000 sqft outside our house and that was the time the horticulture department was distributing terrace garden kits. My husband and I grew vegetables in our homes when we were kids, so we knew the basics,” said Kunalan, who planted okra, brinjal and radish in the beginning.

Later, she became part of WhatsApp groups and learned about different kinds of seeds and fertilisers. “When we grow plants, pest attacks are unavoidable and some plants might not grow in the way we desire. We must understand it is all a part of the eco-system,” she said. 

In July 2016, Akila started kitchen gardening in a full-fledged manner. She now has 20 varieties of okra, 10 varieties of tomato, 19 varieties of chilli, pigeon pea, nine varieties of leafy vegetables and seven varieties of fruits, all grown using native seeds. She also has about 30 different kinds of herbs.   “I source seeds, my father-in-law maintains the plants, my husband sprays natural fertiliser and whoever has time waters the plants,” she said. 

Sharing a simple tip to take care of plants, Kunalan said, “Mix three spoons of turmeric powder in one litre of water and boil till it is reduced to half litre. Crush 10 garlic cloves, add it to the decoction and strain it. Now dilute the liquid in 10 litres of water and spray it on the plants once in 15 days. It is a good pest repellent.”

Akila is currently trying multiple cropping, which is the practice of growing two or more crops in the same piece of land during a single growing season. It helps to harvest as much as possible from the limited land resources.

