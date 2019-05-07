Home Cities Kochi

Getting rid of the flea menace

Citrus, herbs, essential oils, vinegar, vegetable oil... Some of the best natural tick repellents for dogs can be easily found in your kitchen

Published: 07th May 2019 10:35 PM

By Debaleena Ghosh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ticks and fleas are a big nuisance for all pet parents. They also pose substantial risk to your pets’ health. In cases of extreme infestation, ticks can cause anemia, Lyme disease, tick fever, and lead to tapeworm transmission into your pet’s blood stream; many of these conditions may prove fatal or cause irreparable damage to your pet’s health. Many of the flea and tick products available on the market contain ingredients that are toxic to your dog. Adverse side effects can range from skin irritation and hair loss to vomiting and seizures and even death. Natural remedies will need to be reapplied on a regular basis. It is important to consult your veterinarian too.

Vinegar: Add one cup of water to a spray bottle, followed by two cups of distilled white vinegar. Spray onto the pet’s dry coat, don’t get it in their eyes.   Garlic – Garlic given as a dietary supplement makes the dog less appealing to ticks too. The smell is excreted through the skin and repels both ticks and fleas. 

Apple Cider Vinegar – Apple cider vinegar adds acidity to your dog’s blood, making it less appealing to ticks and fleas. Add two tablespoons of the apple cider vinegar to the dog’s food or water bowl as a preventative. Adding a pinch of Gandhak powder to your pet’s food once or twice a week, or rubbing it in small quantities on your pet’s skin helps in keeping ticks at bay.

Citrus repellent – Cut a lemon into quarters and put into a jar. Cover with boiling water and let steep overnight. Use the solution from a spray bottle.Diatomaceous earth – Diatomaceous earth is a non-toxic powder that is lethal to ticks and fleas. Dust DE on your dog, his/her beddings etc. You can also feed DE if you get the food grade one. One tablespoon of DE for dogs over 25 kg and 1 teaspoon for small breeds. Mix with some wet food to minimize dust. 

Ticks hate the smell of lemon, orange, cinnamon, lavender, peppermint, and rose geranium. Any of these or a combination can be used in DIY sprays or added to almond oil and rubbed on exposed skin. Try nine drops citronella essential oil along with six drops tea tree essential oil, six  drops peppermint essential oils, one tablespoon almond oil. Cedar Oil Spray is a non-toxic insect repellent. It can be sprayed directly on clothing and skin. Eucalyptus Oil combined with distilled water is another effective way to prevent ticks. Neem Oil when diluted is safe for dogs.

To remove a tick, apply a drop or two of neem oil directly on the tick and it will extract itself quickly. Please exercise caution too. It is not recommended to feed garlic in large doses to pets. Essential oils are not recommended for use on cats. Always dilute solutions before applying to your dog. DE If not used in a well-ventilated area tend to get inside the lungs and cause your dogs to cough. Apple cider vinegar when sprayed tickles their extremely sensitive nose so most dogs will drool excessively.

Leave fresh water available at all times. The drooling should subside in ten minutes, if not, give a bowl full of buttermilk.Clean your surroundings too. Sprinkle DE in all the affected areas as well. Doing this will eliminate larvae. Mopping daily with neem oil and apple cider vinegar  also works wonders during flea season.  (The author is an animal lover.)

