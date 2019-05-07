Impending shutdown: PVS Hospital staff left in lurch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P V Swami Memorial (PVS) Hospital at Ernakulam was witness to scenes of turmoil on Monday, with a group of hospital staff including doctors sitting on a dharna against the management, miffed with non-payment of salaries and their unilateral decision to close down essential patient-care facilities. Even though the doctors are willing to work, the hospital management, on the brink of a major financial meltdown, has chosen to look the other way.

According to medical director of PVS Hospital, Dr Mathew Philip, doctors have been working for over a year without any payment of salaries or allowances. “We have been offering our services for over a year to patients without remuneration. Due to the good reputation of the hospital, patients still search us out, especially for gastro treatment.

We are dutybound to treat them, and the reluctance shown by the management in providing essential maintenance for treatment equipment and other facilities is saddening,” said Dr Mathew. One after another, departments in the hospital are being shut down by the management.

Around 500 staff of the hospital, some of who have served 20-25 years at the institution, would be forced to resign their jobs, in case of a shut-down. “It has been over eight months since we received our salaries. We are being forced to leave now, with no support from the management”, said Mariya Maxi, a nurse at the hospital. The Indian Medical Association and the United Nurses Association have sought to reconsider the shut down of the hospital.